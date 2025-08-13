AD Ports Group Posts Strong Q2 2025 Financials Despite Global Challenges

AD Ports Group has reported solid financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with revenues surging by 15% to AED4.83 billion. This growth has been primarily driven by its key clusters: Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Maritime & Shipping. EBITDA for the quarter climbed 9% to AED1.17 billion, maintaining a margin of 24.2%.

Despite an increase in depreciation and finance costs, the group's profit before tax grew by 5% to AED519 million. Net profits remained stable at AED445 million, while earnings per share held steady at AED0.07. Capital expenditure was focused on core areas, amounting to AED928 million, while capex intensity declined.

Operational performance was strong, with Ports achieving a 17% uptick in container throughput. The Khalifa Port's CMA Terminal reached 80% utilisation following the commencement of commercial activities. Meanwhile, EC&FZ witnessed significant land leasing expansion. Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi emphasized the group's strategic flexibility in navigating challenging global conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)