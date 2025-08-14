India Rebukes Pakistan's Nuclear Threats, Warns of 'Painful Consequences'

India on Thursday issued a strong rebuke to Pakistan over nuclear war threats by Pakistan's Army Chief, warning of severe consequences for any provocative actions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed these concerns during the weekly briefing, referencing past decisive Indian actions.

The MEA's response followed a statement by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to the United States, where he warned India of regional catastrophe should Islamabad perceive an existential threat. Munir's comments included nuclear warnings and threats regarding water rights disputes.

India's MEA labeled Pakistani leadership's anti-India rhetoric as a diversion tactic from internal failures, cautioning against nuclear discourse, and reaffirmed doubts about Pakistan's nuclear command integrity due to military-terrorist links. The international community has been urged to note the seriousness of such remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)