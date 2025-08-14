Left Menu

India Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Over Nuclear Threats

India has sharply criticized Pakistan over recent nuclear threats by its Army Chief, warning that such actions would have severe consequences. This follows inflammatory remarks by General Asim Munir during his visit to the U.S., heightening tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:08 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ MEA India YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, India rebuked Pakistan following nuclear threats made by its Army Chief, General Asim Munir. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that any reckless action could have 'painful consequences,' citing past demonstrations of Indian resolve.

The reaction followed Munir's warning during his visit to the United States, where he hinted at the possibility of nuclear conflict if Pakistan faces an existential threat, potentially dragging half the world into catastrophe. India labeled these comments as part of Pakistan's habitual anti-India rhetoric.

Highlighting concerns over Pakistan's nuclear control, the MEA questioned the reliability of a state military intertwined with terrorist groups. Additional provocations included Munir's remarks on the Indus River dam construction, threatening to destroy any projects undertaken by India, thereby exacerbating bilateral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

