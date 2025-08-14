India Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Over Nuclear Threats
India has sharply criticized Pakistan over recent nuclear threats by its Army Chief, warning that such actions would have severe consequences. This follows inflammatory remarks by General Asim Munir during his visit to the U.S., heightening tensions between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, India rebuked Pakistan following nuclear threats made by its Army Chief, General Asim Munir. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that any reckless action could have 'painful consequences,' citing past demonstrations of Indian resolve.
The reaction followed Munir's warning during his visit to the United States, where he hinted at the possibility of nuclear conflict if Pakistan faces an existential threat, potentially dragging half the world into catastrophe. India labeled these comments as part of Pakistan's habitual anti-India rhetoric.
Highlighting concerns over Pakistan's nuclear control, the MEA questioned the reliability of a state military intertwined with terrorist groups. Additional provocations included Munir's remarks on the Indus River dam construction, threatening to destroy any projects undertaken by India, thereby exacerbating bilateral tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
General Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Manipur: Enhancing Peace Measures
US President Trump also imposes a penalty on top of 25% tariff on all Indian goods as punitive measure for Russian imports.
We are confident that our ties with US will continue to move forward: MEA.
Allahabad High Court Directs Hot Meals in ICDS Over Dry Nutrition
We remain focused on substantive agenda that India and US have committed to: MEA.