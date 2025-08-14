India Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Over Nuclear Threats

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, India rebuked Pakistan following nuclear threats made by its Army Chief, General Asim Munir. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that any reckless action could have 'painful consequences,' citing past demonstrations of Indian resolve.

The reaction followed Munir's warning during his visit to the United States, where he hinted at the possibility of nuclear conflict if Pakistan faces an existential threat, potentially dragging half the world into catastrophe. India labeled these comments as part of Pakistan's habitual anti-India rhetoric.

Highlighting concerns over Pakistan's nuclear control, the MEA questioned the reliability of a state military intertwined with terrorist groups. Additional provocations included Munir's remarks on the Indus River dam construction, threatening to destroy any projects undertaken by India, thereby exacerbating bilateral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)