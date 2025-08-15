Serbia Erupts: Protests Shake Nation Amid Election Demand

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Serbia for the third night in a row on Thursday, escalating tensions by vandalizing the ruling party's headquarters in Novi Sad. This northern city has been the heartbeat of Serbia's growing antigovernment movement for over nine months, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The renewed protests were partly fueled by anger over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, including a deadly train station canopy collapse last year that claimed 16 lives. Demonstrators stormed the offices of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), removing furniture and documents, while vandalizing the building's entrance.

President Aleksandar Vucic, addressing the unrest on pro-government Informer television, vowed to crack down on the protestors, labeling them as 'enemies of their own country.' Interior Minister Ivica Dacic reported 47 arrests from recent clashes, highlighting Serbia's struggle with civil discontent and international scrutiny, especially with its EU membership candidacy in focus.

