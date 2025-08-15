Left Menu

National Guard Boosts Presence in D.C. amid Federal Crime Crackdown

The National Guard increased its deployment in Washington, D.C., amid a federal crime-fighting initiative led by President Donald Trump. The move, which included stationing troops at strategic locations, drew both support and public resistance, reflecting tensions over federal intervention in city law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:49 IST
National Guard Boosts Presence in D.C. amid Federal Crime Crackdown
National Guard troops deployed on streets of Washington DC (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Guard ramped up its deployment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday as part of a federal effort to enhance crime-fighting operations spearheaded by President Donald Trump. Troops were positioned at the National Mall and Metro stations, signaling a federal takeover of local law enforcement responsibilities.

The enhanced military presence followed Trump's order to mobilize around 800 Army and Air National Guard troops. Their increased visibility was evident as tourists captured images of the Guard while temperatures soared to nearly 90 degrees. Pentagon officials confirmed the Guard's presence would persist until the president deemed the capital's law and order restored.

While the Guard's role is primarily support-based, involving patrols and monument protection, protests have surfaced against the initiative. Demonstrations flared at a checkpoint on 14th Street NW, as members of the public voiced opposition to Trump's approach. Despite these challenges, officials continue to expand operations with a planned National Guard "quick reaction force" for future deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025