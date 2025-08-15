National Guard Boosts Presence in D.C. amid Federal Crime Crackdown
The National Guard increased its deployment in Washington, D.C., amid a federal crime-fighting initiative led by President Donald Trump. The move, which included stationing troops at strategic locations, drew both support and public resistance, reflecting tensions over federal intervention in city law enforcement.
- Country:
- United States
The National Guard ramped up its deployment in Washington, D.C., on Thursday as part of a federal effort to enhance crime-fighting operations spearheaded by President Donald Trump. Troops were positioned at the National Mall and Metro stations, signaling a federal takeover of local law enforcement responsibilities.
The enhanced military presence followed Trump's order to mobilize around 800 Army and Air National Guard troops. Their increased visibility was evident as tourists captured images of the Guard while temperatures soared to nearly 90 degrees. Pentagon officials confirmed the Guard's presence would persist until the president deemed the capital's law and order restored.
While the Guard's role is primarily support-based, involving patrols and monument protection, protests have surfaced against the initiative. Demonstrations flared at a checkpoint on 14th Street NW, as members of the public voiced opposition to Trump's approach. Despite these challenges, officials continue to expand operations with a planned National Guard "quick reaction force" for future deployments.
