Russia Expresses Condolences Following Devastating Cloudburst in Kishtwar

The Russian Embassy in India conveyed its condolences following a catastrophic cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, that resulted in 45 fatalities and over 100 injuries. Ongoing rescue operations seek to aid those impacted, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewing relief efforts firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:48 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
The Russian Embassy in India has expressed deep sorrow for the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, which has tragically claimed 45 lives and left over 100 injured. The embassy conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and wished for a rapid recovery for the injured.

In their official statement, the Russian Embassy extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with the affected community. Rescue operations commenced following the August 14 cloudburst, triggering flash floods and prompting urgent relief actions by local authorities and police.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to visit Kishtwar to assess the damage and oversee rescue efforts. He plans to personally evaluate the relief actions and discuss further support requirements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation, with the Union Government offering assistance.

