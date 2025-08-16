Left Menu

Putin and Trump Forge Paths Towards Moscow Talks, Ukraine Hopes in Balance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to US President Donald Trump for future talks in Moscow, with Trump's acceptance stirring controversy. Both leaders emphasized resolving the Ukraine conflict, contingent on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's involvement. Trump rated the summit highly despite no formal agreement.

Updated: 16-08-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:00 IST
In a diplomatic move that promises to stir political waters, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump by inviting him for future discussions in Moscow. 'Next time in Moscow,' Putin stated, sealing the latest chapter in US-Russia relations with a potential high-profile meeting.

Trump's response to the invitation was cautiously optimistic. 'That's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening,' Trump acknowledged, indicating that the ball now lies in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's court. Plans are underway for a meeting involving Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy, potentially marking a turning point in the prolonged Ukraine conflict.

Despite the absence of a formal agreement, Trump extolled the summit as a resounding success, scoring it '10 out of 10' for its diplomatic warmth. The intricate details surrounding land swaps and US security guarantees were points of concurrence, Trump noted, foreshadowing potential resolutions contingent on Ukrainian compliance. 'Ukraine has to agree to it,' Trump reiterated, underscoring the cooperative yet complex nature of the ongoing negotiations.

