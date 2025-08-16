Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Floods: Over 200 Dead, Infrastructure Devastated

In a tragic turn of events, devastating floods swept through multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday, causing widespread destruction and claiming over 200 lives. Infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and electrical installations, suffered significant damage, according to Dawn's report. Ongoing assessments by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reveal the destruction and damage of homes, particularly in Swat district—a region also facing extended rainfall warnings until August 21.

Among the hardest-hit districts are Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Lower Dir, Battagram, and Mansehra. In a solemn tribute to the calamity, KP government declared Saturday a day of mourning in honor of five crew members of a Mi-17 helicopter who perished in a crash during rescue operations. This gesture saw the national flag at half-mast, as reported by Dawn.

Amid the calamity, Rescue 1122 successfully evacuated 2,071 people, including 300 schoolchildren, in Buner district. Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum announced a state of emergency, noting that helicopters were dispatched to reach remote and flood-hit areas. Gushing waters have inundated Pir Baba Bazaar, demolished mosques, and claimed countless livestock, while landslides hampered movement across blocked roads.

In Mansehra, police forces managed to rescue seven tourists trapped by relentless rains and landslides in Kaghan Valley. The district bore the brunt of surging rivers, including the Indus, Siren, and Kunhar. As a precaution, authorities have restricted tourist access to Siren Valley. Moreover, landslides and fallen trees temporarily blocked Nawazabad and Batrasi roads, impeding traffic.

On the Karakoram Highway, high water levels in the Indus River stranded travelers between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. Abbottabad faced severe flooding, submerging major roads like PMA Kakul Road and Supply Road. Clogged drainage systems worsened the situation, as streets overflowed, damaging property and paralyzing traffic for hours.

Elsewhere, several tourists required evacuation in the Shahi area due to rising waters. Joint efforts by Frontier Corps, Rescue 1122, and the district administration facilitated their rescue. Heavy rains and floods have left Lower Dir's link roads blocked and disrupted power across Swat, where flash floods heavily damaged electrical infrastructure, including a grid station in Swat, causing a massive power outage. Restoration efforts by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company are ongoing as additional personnel and equipment are deployed, per Dawn's continuation of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)