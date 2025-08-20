12,000 South Koreans Sue Ex-President Over Martial Law Damages

A broad coalition of South Korean citizens, numbering over 12,000, has initiated legal proceedings against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, demanding financial reparations for the damages purportedly inflicted by the martial law imposed in December of the previous year, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The lawsuit, lodged on Monday with the Seoul Central District Court by attorney Kim Kyeong-ho of the Hoin law firm, seeks KRW 100,000 (approximately USD 72) in damages for each of the 12,225 plaintiffs. Reports indicate that the case remains open for further claimants until a definitive judicial ruling is reached.

Complainants allege the martial law declaration breached constitutional rights, inflicting significant harm on the dignity of citizens in a democratic society. They accuse Yoon of deliberate, criminal actions jeopardizing public freedoms, while also implicating his wife, asserting her involvement as an accomplice. The plaintiffs demand a ruling to confiscate profits derived from criminal acts by public officials.

The lawsuit follows a recent historic decision where Yoon was ordered to compensate a group of individuals in a similar case. This legal action signals a mounting public opposition to Yoon's martial law strategy, perceived by critics as an affront to democratic values, as detailed by Yonhap News Agency and further reported by ANI.

