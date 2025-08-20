The All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature will transform into a beacon of global storytelling as it hosts the third annual All-Russian Film Night on August 23. The cultural event will feature a curated selection of documentaries from BRICS and BRICS+ nations, provided by the TV BRICS International Media Network, a long-standing collaborator with the library. The evening will premiere Partitura—Young Music of Russia (Russia, 2025), directed by Ivan Zakharenko, offering a vibrant depiction of the 3rd All-Russian Competition for Young Composers and exploring music's role as a universal connector.

Director Zakharenko highlighted the significance of such screenings, stating they aid viewers in understanding the unique cultural characteristics of each country through art and music. He expressed hope that the platform would evolve into a regular space for creative exchange among BRICS+ filmmakers. As reported by TV BRICS, the program spans diverse cultures, showcasing films from Africa, the Caribbean, and South Asia. Discovering Ofala: Umudioka 2023 (Nigeria, 2023, dir. Tochukwu Nwaiwu) immerses audiences in the Igbo Ofala festival, where community leaders honor individuals for their service. Festival del Caribe. Fiesta del Fuego (Cuba, 2024, dir. Enrique Fumero) highlights the Caribbean Festival in Santiago de Cuba, a vibrant celebration of the region's musical and ritualistic heritage.

India also brings a distinct contribution with Therukoothu (2025), directed by student filmmaker Vijay Bhaskaran, offering a window into South India's vibrant folk street theatre, renowned for its dramatic performances and cultural resonance. Screenings will occur from 15:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3). Organisers note that the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre, launched in 2024 by the library in coordination with TV BRICS, continues its mission to enhance humanitarian ties and promote global cultural diplomacy, science, and education. (ANI)

