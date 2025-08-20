Left Menu

Global Storytelling Unites Nations at All-Russian Film Night

The All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature hosts the third annual All-Russian Film Night on August 23. The event features documentaries from BRICS and BRICS+ countries, exploring cultural diversity and highlighting music and art as universal languages. Notable films cover various cultures, fostering creative exchange and cultural diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:58 IST
Global Storytelling Unites Nations at All-Russian Film Night
Moscow to spotlight BRICS cultures through documentary film night (Photo/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature will transform into a beacon of global storytelling as it hosts the third annual All-Russian Film Night on August 23. The cultural event will feature a curated selection of documentaries from BRICS and BRICS+ nations, provided by the TV BRICS International Media Network, a long-standing collaborator with the library. The evening will premiere Partitura—Young Music of Russia (Russia, 2025), directed by Ivan Zakharenko, offering a vibrant depiction of the 3rd All-Russian Competition for Young Composers and exploring music's role as a universal connector.

Director Zakharenko highlighted the significance of such screenings, stating they aid viewers in understanding the unique cultural characteristics of each country through art and music. He expressed hope that the platform would evolve into a regular space for creative exchange among BRICS+ filmmakers. As reported by TV BRICS, the program spans diverse cultures, showcasing films from Africa, the Caribbean, and South Asia. Discovering Ofala: Umudioka 2023 (Nigeria, 2023, dir. Tochukwu Nwaiwu) immerses audiences in the Igbo Ofala festival, where community leaders honor individuals for their service. Festival del Caribe. Fiesta del Fuego (Cuba, 2024, dir. Enrique Fumero) highlights the Caribbean Festival in Santiago de Cuba, a vibrant celebration of the region's musical and ritualistic heritage.

India also brings a distinct contribution with Therukoothu (2025), directed by student filmmaker Vijay Bhaskaran, offering a window into South India's vibrant folk street theatre, renowned for its dramatic performances and cultural resonance. Screenings will occur from 15:00 to 17:30 (GMT+3). Organisers note that the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre, launched in 2024 by the library in coordination with TV BRICS, continues its mission to enhance humanitarian ties and promote global cultural diplomacy, science, and education. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025