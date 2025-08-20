Revolutionary Vision Correction: Electromechanical Reshaping Offers a Non-Laser Alternative to LASIK

In a significant advancement in ocular treatments, researchers announced the development of electromechanical reshaping (EMR), a novel technique poised as an alternative to traditional LASIK surgery. This groundbreaking method, presented at the American Chemical Society meeting, utilizes electrical currents and a platinum contact lens to mold the cornea without lasers.

During experimental studies, the research team employed a platinum 'contact lens' which mimicked a corrected cornea to initiate precise pH changes in rabbit corneal tissues, producing results in about a minute. The outcomes were impressive, as ten out of twelve treated rabbit corneas adjusted their shapes akin to undergoing LASIK, yet without surgical incisions.

This promising technique, spearheaded by Michael Hill of Occidental College, brings hope for treating conditions such as myopia and potentially even chemical-induced corneal cloudiness, without requiring corneal transplants. Although still in the experimental phase, with further animal studies necessary, EMR offers a vision for an affordable and possibly reversible eye treatment solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)