Israel Escalates Assault on Gaza Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Israel will mobilize 60,000 reservists as it advances its agenda to seize Gaza City, according to military announcements, while mediators strive for a ceasefire in the nearly two-year conflict, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli Cabinet has greenlit operations in Gaza's dense urban locales, expanding the scope of military engagement.

The military's intensified plan coincides with warnings from human rights organizations about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, marked by widespread displacement, infrastructural devastation, and an increasing death toll due to starvation. As part of this enhanced combat phase, Israel intends to execute 'precise and targeted operations', already initiating actions in Zeitoun and Jabalia.

Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, from central Gaza, conveyed the grim outlook of residents bracing for an escalated assault on Gaza City. Israeli artillery has pulverized numerous homes, escalating fears of massive displacement. The ferocity of overnight air raids left sectors in ruins and resulted in civilian casualties, including children caught in the strikes.

In parallel, there is a diplomatic push led by Qatar and Egypt, allied with U.S. support, proposing a 60-day ceasefire, an exchange of captives, and better aid access. Despite similarities to previous proposals, the onus remains on the Israeli leadership, with tense negotiations continuing amid international scrutiny and domestic pressure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to officially respond to the diplomatic proposal. His insistence remains on ensuring that all Israeli hostages are released concurrently. The ongoing conflict has prompted severe international criticism, as Palestinian casualties continue to climb amid relentless hostilities.

