Left Menu

Netanyahu Greenlights IDF's Gaza Offensive Amid Complex Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, has approved military plans to move against Hamas in Gaza City. While an intense military offensive is imminent, negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release are still in flux, casting uncertainty on future developments in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:09 IST
Netanyahu Greenlights IDF's Gaza Offensive Amid Complex Ceasefire Talks
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has given the green light to the Israel Defence Forces to launch a new offensive aimed at crippling Hamas in Gaza City, the Times of Israel reports. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed this strategic move, indicating a readiness to escalate military actions.

Katz delivered a stark warning to Hamas, implying that Gaza City could face the same fate as Rafah and Beit Hanoun if conditions for ending hostilities are not met. Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed this, stating plans to both take control of Gaza City and initiate talks for hostage release under terms favorable to Israel.

The decision comes on the heels of a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, which included a release of some hostages. However, while negotiators push for progress, Netanyahu remains firm on achieving a comprehensive agreement addressing the release of all remaining captives before ceasing military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025