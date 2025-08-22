Netanyahu Greenlights IDF's Gaza Offensive Amid Complex Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has given the green light to the Israel Defence Forces to launch a new offensive aimed at crippling Hamas in Gaza City, the Times of Israel reports. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed this strategic move, indicating a readiness to escalate military actions.

Katz delivered a stark warning to Hamas, implying that Gaza City could face the same fate as Rafah and Beit Hanoun if conditions for ending hostilities are not met. Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed this, stating plans to both take control of Gaza City and initiate talks for hostage release under terms favorable to Israel.

The decision comes on the heels of a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, which included a release of some hostages. However, while negotiators push for progress, Netanyahu remains firm on achieving a comprehensive agreement addressing the release of all remaining captives before ceasing military actions.

