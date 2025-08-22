PCHR Demands National Action for True Inclusivity

In a stern call to action, the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) has urged a renewed commitment at the national level to ensure that individuals from all backgrounds can participate equally in societal progress. The appeal underscores the pressing need for social unity and national advancement through the prevention of marginalized experiences.

Key figures like Shafique Chaudhry, Naeem Yousaf Gill, and renowned human rights advocate Tanveer Jahan spoke at a media briefing. They spotlighted the persistent gap between governmental promises and actual practice, highlighting systemic inequities where minorities face ongoing marginalization in accessing fair opportunities.

Jahan emphasized alarming figures such as the underutilization of the 5% job quota for minorities, with over 70% of these positions unfilled. Furthermore, discrimination in education remains widespread, severely impacting minority students who encounter bias and exclusion. This situation is exacerbated in provinces like Sindh, reflecting wider systemic exclusion. Jahan called for urgent action to transform constitutional promises into tangible realities, as inclusion remains a legislative and societal obligation. There was also a call for inclusive education policies and better enforcement of existing laws to anchor these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)