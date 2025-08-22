Left Menu

Central Command's Stern Warning to Terrorists in Tel Aviv

Central Command Chief Major General Avi Bluth visited the Benjamin region to assess the recent terror attack, emphasizing that all measures are targeted at locating or neutralizing the terrorist and deterring future incidents, asserting that attacks on civilians will incur severe repercussions.

  • Israel

Central Command Chief Major General Avi Bluth visited the Benjamin region on a critical mission following the recent terror attack. The visit marked a preliminary review of the situation, focusing on the urgent mission to track down the terrorist responsible for the incident.

Major General Bluth made it clear that exhaustive efforts are underway to locate or neutralize the threat. This strong stance reflects the command's dedication to ensuring public safety and preventing further escalation.

Bluth delivered a stark warning that attacks on civilians would incur a heavy price, underscoring ongoing operations in search, arrests, and strategic area management to avert future threats and maintain peace in the region.

