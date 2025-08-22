Left Menu

Putin Open to Summit as Zelensky Eager for Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a summit with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, provided conflict solutions are fully prepared. U.S. President Donald Trump suggests a pre-summit meeting, while Zelensky’s enthusiasm appears partly motivated by maintaining global focus amid dwindling attention. Past refusals and political motives complicate prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:35 IST
Putin Open to Summit as Zelensky Eager for Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a new diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, contingent on the thorough preparation of solutions concerning the Moscow-Kiev conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this willingness, emphasizing the need for all pivotal issues to be addressed at the highest level with input from experts and ministers.

Amid ongoing discussions, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Putin and Zelensky convene in a one-on-one meeting as a precursor to a potential trilateral summit involving himself. Recently visiting Washington, Zelensky has shown enthusiasm for negotiations with Putin, but analysts suggest his eagerness is also driven by a desire to remain in the international spotlight, which he fears is waning.

Lavrov highlighted Zelensky's prior rejection of talks with Putin, noting a 2022 decree that prohibited negotiations—still in effect. According to Lavrov, Zelensky's current pursuit of a summit may be more about public displays than serious crisis resolution, likening his approach to theatrical performances from his comedian days. Still, the Kremlin, through aide Yury Ushakov, supports the continuation of direct Russia-Ukraine discussions, previously resumed in Istanbul, and suggests potentially elevating the level of participant officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025