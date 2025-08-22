In a new diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, contingent on the thorough preparation of solutions concerning the Moscow-Kiev conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed this willingness, emphasizing the need for all pivotal issues to be addressed at the highest level with input from experts and ministers.

Amid ongoing discussions, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Putin and Zelensky convene in a one-on-one meeting as a precursor to a potential trilateral summit involving himself. Recently visiting Washington, Zelensky has shown enthusiasm for negotiations with Putin, but analysts suggest his eagerness is also driven by a desire to remain in the international spotlight, which he fears is waning.

Lavrov highlighted Zelensky's prior rejection of talks with Putin, noting a 2022 decree that prohibited negotiations—still in effect. According to Lavrov, Zelensky's current pursuit of a summit may be more about public displays than serious crisis resolution, likening his approach to theatrical performances from his comedian days. Still, the Kremlin, through aide Yury Ushakov, supports the continuation of direct Russia-Ukraine discussions, previously resumed in Istanbul, and suggests potentially elevating the level of participant officials.

