Security Lapse: Suspect Escapes FIA Custody at Jinnah Airport

A significant security breach has unfolded at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, where a murder suspect identified as Abdul Samad escaped from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody. According to sources from ARY News, Samad, on a manual watchlist, was intercepted while attempting to board a Saudi Airlines flight to Jeddah.

The incident took place amid heavy passenger traffic during the night shift on August 12-13. Despite being handcuffed, the suspect managed to evade multiple layers of security, a lapse that has sparked widespread concern. Reports indicate that other security agencies present did not intervene as Samad exited the premises still restrained.

In response to the escape, two FIA officials—a female sub-inspector and a head constable—have been suspended for negligence, with inquiries into their conduct underway. In a separate operation, the FIA has detained Hassan Raza in Faisalabad on major fraud charges, along with accomplices involved in multi-million rupee scams. Law enforcement continues investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)