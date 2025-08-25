Trump's National Guard Deployment Plans Spark Chicago Tensions

In a bid to intensify anti-crime and immigration crackdowns, President Donald Trump plans to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, a move that has sparked controversy and concern among local officials. The administration has been considering this action for weeks, but details remain vague regarding the number of troops and timing.

Chicago's Democrat Mayor, Brandon Johnson, criticized the proposal as "uncalled for" and "unlawful," emphasizing that increased federal presence is not the solution to the city's crime issues. He argued for investments in communities rather than a military approach, stating, "Sending in the military is not one of them." Johnson warned of legal action if the deployment proceeds.

The White House has not communicated directly with Mayor Johnson. Meanwhile, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker highlighted that there has been no federal outreach for assistance and questioned the necessity of such federal involvement, reinforcing that state safety is a priority without military intervention.

