China's Scandal Unveiled: Telegram Channel Exploits Women's Privacy

A scandal involving a secretive Telegram channel in China exposed intimate photos of women, sparking public outcry. Victims like Ms D shared their personal experiences to highlight the exploitation. Despite online efforts to combat the issue, authorities have increased censorship, stifling the campaign's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A clandestine Telegram channel, "Mask Park Treehole Forum," has been unearthed for sharing intimate photos and videos of women, according to a CNN report. The channel, with over 100,000 subscribers, was accessible in China only via VPNs, prompting outrage and calls for action against the exploitation.

Among the victims is Ms D, a woman in her 20s, who learned from a stranger that her private photos had been leaked by an ex-boyfriend. Although the ex-boyfriend confessed to sharing the content with three people, Ms D believes the spread is significantly wider. The channel featured images of many Chinese women, minors, and perpetrators' relatives.

Ms D publicly condemned the channel last month, describing the incident as "disgusting" and stressing the violation felt. Her statement ignited public fury, leading women in China to collaboratively investigate and report the channel, now disbanded. Despite efforts, the campaign's effectiveness remains muted as censorship has intensified.

