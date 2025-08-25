Foiled Drug Smuggling at Ben Gurion Airport
Israeli police thwarted a smuggling attempt at Ben Gurion Airport by seizing 20 kg of suspected ketamine from a Hadera man's suitcase. The man, arriving from France, was acting suspiciously, prompting a search that led to his arrest.
Authorities at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv successfully intercepted a significant drug smuggling attempt on August 25.
Police seized 20 kg of suspected ketamine from the luggage of a 30-year-old man from Hadera, Israel. The individual had just arrived on a flight from France.
The operation was initiated after the man exhibited suspicious behavior, prompting law enforcement to conduct a thorough search of his suitcase. As a result, he has been arrested for his alleged involvement.
