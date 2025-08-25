Sharjah's Turjuman Award Invites Global Translations of Arabic Works

Sharjah, UAE - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced the call for submissions for the coveted 8th edition of the Sharjah Translation Award, also known as the Turjuman Award. This initiative aims to boost the international profile of Arabic literature by facilitating translations into various languages, fostering global cultural exchange.

The award carries a collective prize worth AED 1.4 million, spotlighting the best foreign-language translations of original Arabic works. The initiative, endorsed by the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), highlights the importance of translation in enhancing human dialogue and intercultural comprehension, as outlined by SBA's CEO, Ahmed Al Ameri.

Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the award serves as a strategic platform for valuable partnerships between publishers and translators, extending the reach of Arabic literature globally. Submissions are open until September 15, with winners set to be revealed at the forthcoming 44th edition of the SIBF.

