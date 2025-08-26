Tragedy in Gaza: International Outcry Over Attack on Nasser Hospital

In a shocking incident on Monday, Israel's offensive on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in the death of at least 21 individuals, including journalists and medics. The Prime Minister's Office of Israel expressed deep regret over what they called a 'tragic mishap.'

The attack, described as a 'double-tap' strike, drew international condemnation, with Al Jazeera calling it an attempt to 'bury the truth.' Among the deceased were prominent journalists from Al Jazeera and other major news organizations, sparking fears of deliberate targeting of media personnel.

The incident has provoked calls from global organizations to end the violence, including suggestions of arms embargoes and sanctions against Israel. Reports from Gaza indicate escalating humanitarian crises, with over 2,000 Palestinians killed and widespread malnutrition plaguing children in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)