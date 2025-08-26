Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: International Outcry Over Attack on Nasser Hospital

The Israeli government's strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital, which tragically killed 21 people including journalists and medics, has sparked global outrage. Al Jazeera and other international entities condemn the attacks as violations of humanitarian law, urging actions like breaking the blockade and imposing sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:17 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: International Outcry Over Attack on Nasser Hospital
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X//@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a shocking incident on Monday, Israel's offensive on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in the death of at least 21 individuals, including journalists and medics. The Prime Minister's Office of Israel expressed deep regret over what they called a 'tragic mishap.'

The attack, described as a 'double-tap' strike, drew international condemnation, with Al Jazeera calling it an attempt to 'bury the truth.' Among the deceased were prominent journalists from Al Jazeera and other major news organizations, sparking fears of deliberate targeting of media personnel.

The incident has provoked calls from global organizations to end the violence, including suggestions of arms embargoes and sanctions against Israel. Reports from Gaza indicate escalating humanitarian crises, with over 2,000 Palestinians killed and widespread malnutrition plaguing children in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
2
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global
3
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
4
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025