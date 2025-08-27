Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Commanders and Infrastructure in Gaza Offensive

The Israeli Air Force launched precise airstrikes, eliminating Hamas security commander Mahmoud al-Asoud and targeting terrorist infrastructure across Gaza. Israeli military divisions continued their operations, destroying observation posts and weapons facilities, amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

27-08-2025
In a precise operation, the Israeli Air Force successfully targeted and eliminated Mahmoud al-Asoud, a key commander of Hamas' General Security Apparatus for the Western Gaza sector. Al-Asoud was recognized for his substantial contributions to Hamas' security endeavors, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Alongside this strike, Division 162 of the IDF engaged in continued operations in northern Gaza, focusing on the Jabaliya area and the outskirts of Gaza City. Their efforts centered on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing operatives associated with the militant group.

In southern Gaza, Division 36, collaborating with the Air Force, targeted and dismantled numerous terrorist entities in the Khan Yunis region, destroying key military infrastructure. Concurrently, Israeli aircraft, guided by naval intelligence, struck a weapons storage facility and a site utilized for repairing naval weaponry in the same area.

