Strengthening Ties: Mauritius Hails India's Economic Growth and Partnership

Mauritius' Minister Jyoti Jeetun applauds India's economic growth under PM Modi, highlighting the nation's importance to Mauritius and the world. She emphasizes the growing partnership in key sectors and celebrates cultural ties. PM Modi's visit marked a significant moment, and future plans for increased collaboration are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:08 IST
Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent exclusive interview with ANI, Jyoti Jeetun, Mauritius' Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, extolled the robust partnership between India and Mauritius. She commended India's significant economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing it as evident through transformative actions rather than just spoken words.

Jeetun emphasized India's vital role not only for Mauritius but on the global stage, noting India's rapid economic growth and its projection to become the world's third-largest economy. She underscored the ongoing development of sectors like FinTech, IT, and healthcare, highlighting India's investments and the potential for bilateral cooperation.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted cultural and ancestral ties, Jeetun discussed the importance of strengthening economic relationships. She appreciated PM Modi's visit to Mauritius on Independence Day, a sign of the enduring bond between the countries. Looking ahead, the Mauritian Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to India aims to enhance economic ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

