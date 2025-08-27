Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Target Diplomats, Global Entities in Espionage Campaign

A Chinese-linked hacking group targeted diplomats in Southeast Asia and numerous global entities in cyber-espionage operations aimed at advancing China's strategic goals, according to a report by Google. The malware campaign, attributed to Chinese state-sponsored hacker groups, included attacks on Western governments and global organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:45 IST
Chinese Hackers Target Diplomats, Global Entities in Espionage Campaign
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A sophisticated hacking group linked to China has reportedly targeted diplomats in Southeast Asia and various global entities, according to a report by The Epoch Times, citing data from Google. Google identified the attack in March, categorized as supporting cyber espionage activities that align with China's strategic interests, revealed a threat intelligence blog post dated August 25.

The hackers employed tactics such as captive portal hijacking, distributing malware under the guise of legitimate software updates, to infiltrate systems, according to the TET report. Google confirmed notifying affected Gmail and Workspace users while not revealing the full scope of the victims. The campaign was tied to hacker group UNC6384, connected to another Chinese cyberespionage group TEMP.Hex, or Mustang Panda.

UNC6384 and TEMP.Hex are known for their focus on government sectors, especially in Southeast Asia, aligning with China's objectives, the company noted. U.S. investigators recognize Mustang Panda as a state-sponsored group responsible for worldwide computer infiltrations, the TET report added. Notably, in January, the Justice Department removed malware, a PlugX variant, from over 4,200 U.S. computers, highlighting claims of Chinese regime backing for the cyber activities.

Ongoing FBI investigations disclosed Mustang Panda's targeting of Western governments and nonprofits in the U.S. and elsewhere, as court records indicate. High-profile targets identified include European shipping firms and Chinese dissident organizations globally, alongside governments across the Indo-Pacific, TET stated.

The revelations occur amid intensifying scrutiny over Chinese Communist Party-backed cyber espionage operations. In July, Microsoft identified two Chinese state-sponsored hacking groups exploiting vulnerabilities in SharePoint software for intellectual property theft and espionage worldwide, according to TET.

Senior cyber fellow Jeff Hoffmann emphasized that these cyber espionage campaigns underscore China's active efforts to explore vulnerabilities and assert its presence, as underscored in the TET report. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
2
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global
3
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

 Ukraine
4
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide

Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Div...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025