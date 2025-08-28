U.S. Contractor Indicted in Germany for Alleged Espionage with China

An American national, identified under German privacy laws as Martin D., has been indicted by Germany's federal prosecutor for allegedly attempting to disclose sensitive U.S. military information to Chinese intelligence, The Epoch Times reported. Arrested at Frankfurt Airport in November 2024, Martin D. had been under pre-trial detention since.

The indictment accuses the former civilian contractor with the U.S. Department of Defence of reaching out to Chinese state agencies during summer 2024, offering critical information that posed a significant threat to U.S. national security. German authorities deemed the espionage case as particularly severe, The Epoch Times highlighted.

Authorities noted that Martin D.'s role at a U.S. military base in Germany from 2020, after years with the Defence Department, provided him access to defense-related materials. The arrest has intensified concerns over Chinese efforts to infiltrate Western military establishments. Security experts suggest the incident reflects ongoing Chinese espionage tactics targeting NATO infrastructure.