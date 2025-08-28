PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This visit, marking his first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years, aims to strengthen economic, strategic, and cultural connections. Following Japan, Modi will head to China for the SCO Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday, embarking on a two-day official visit to Japan to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, scheduled from August 29 to 30. This trip marks Modi's first exclusive visit to Japan in nearly seven years, coming at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Before his journey, Modi emphasized the significance of the trip, aiming to advance the next phase of India's Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan. "We aim to broaden our economic, investment, and technological collaborations, especially in emerging fields like AI and Semiconductors," Modi stated.
The summit will see Modi and Ishiba reviewing bilateral ties and discussing regional and global issues. A business forum is also planned, featuring top industry leaders from both nations to explore opportunities for deepening trade and investment relationships.
