India Keeps a Close Watch on Allies Post-Pahalgam Attack

India is tracking nations that support or remain silent on April's Pahalgam terror attack. Robinder Sachdev emphasizes this scrutiny, as PM Modi highlights the issue globally. Meanwhile, at the SCO Summit, member states condemned the attack and stressed the importance of unified action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:16 IST
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Robinder Sachdev, a foreign affairs expert, stated that India is maintaining a comprehensive record of countries siding with them regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. During an interaction with ANI, Sachdev highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently addresses the April 22 Pahalgam attack in his international discussions.

"Whenever the Prime Minister and other ministers engage at global forums, they discuss terrorism, advocating for global collaboration against such acts with genuine intent and without double standards. In light of the Pahalgam attack, where many innocent lives were lost, India has expressed gratitude towards supportive nations. This also implies monitoring those who did not support us in this matter," said Sachdev. The SCO Summit saw a joint declaration adopting a unified stance against terrorism.

The summit member states unequivocally condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, expressing deep condolences. They emphasized that those responsible must be brought to justice. The statement reaffirmed commitment to battling terrorism, separatism, and extremism, rejecting any form of double standards and urging global cooperation.

The members recognized nation states' crucial roles in countering these threats and voiced their disapproval of attempts to exploit terrorist groups for personal gains. They reflected on the difficulties in Balochistan and the broader West Asian crises. During the June 26 SCO meeting in China, India refrained from endorsing a declaration that neglected the Pahalagam incident's mention but included Pakistani occurrences, according to sources.

