Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega highlights the collaboration between Brazil and India in addressing global climate challenges. Both nations emphasize multilateralism, renewable energy cooperation, and consider COP30 a significant step towards global climate solutions. The transition of G20 presidencies is also noted as smooth and constructive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:32 IST
Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Brazil and India must confront global challenges such as climate change, according to Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, the Brazilian Ambassador to India. Da Nobrega emphasized both countries' roles in devising solutions and paths for addressing the climate crisis, anticipating Indian support in ensuring a successful COP30 summit.

Addressing US tariffs, the envoy remarked on India's strategic role in a changing geopolitical landscape. Brazil and India are exploring collaboration opportunities on various initiatives, focusing on long-term goals that prioritize climate change mitigation to protect their societies. The G20 presidency transition from India to Brazil was described as seamless and constructive.

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP30, slated for Belem, Brazil, underscores the critical role of multilateralism for developing nations like Brazil and India. As COP30 President Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago stated, these conferences should rebuild trust in multilateral solutions over unilateral actions.

Lago stressed the need for a global perspective aligned with countries like India and Brazil, advocating for shared objectives despite differing circumstances. The partnership includes biofuels and solar energy, with both nations being key producers and innovators. This proactive agenda is viewed as crucial for mitigating climate impacts sooner rather than later.

While addressing the role of the United States in climate negotiations, Lago acknowledged its challenges yet highlighted potential opportunities for cooperation with US businesses and states adhering to the Paris Accord. Such collaboration supports Brazil and India's commitment to multilateralism, even as they encourage broader US governmental participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

