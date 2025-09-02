A Kazakh national, Alimnur Turganbay, was detained at the Kalzhat-Dulata border crossing on July 23 and has since disappeared, according to Freedom for Eurasia. Despite Turganbay holding a Kazakh passport since 2017, neither the Kazakh nor Chinese governments have provided information on his whereabouts. His case may be linked to his nephew, Serik Dauitbek, who was sentenced to 17 years for religious activities. Turganbay's disappearance is feared to be part of Beijing's broader crackdown on Uyghurs and Kazakhs, described by WUC as genocidal.

Intel, the U.S. chipmaker, previously collaborated with several Chinese surveillance companies, such as Hikvision, Uniview, and Cloudwalk, which were later sanctioned by the U.S. Promotional materials have revealed Intel's processors in use with Hikvision's smart cameras, highlighting their integration with China's surveillance systems. These ties raise ethical concerns as the U.S. considers a significant investment in Intel. Critics question the ethics of investing public funds in a company with such controversial affiliations, urging greater oversight to prevent complicity in human rights violations in China.

An investigation by the i Paper found that the UK imported nearly £1 billion in goods from East Turkistan last year, despite reports of forced labor in the region. The imports include a range of products from clothing to machinery, despite the UK Parliament's recognition of China's actions as genocide. Rights advocates have urged the UK government to impose stricter restrictions to prevent goods linked to forced labor from entering the British market.

The World Uyghur Congress has called for urgent international accountability and urged democratic nations to take decisive actions beyond statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)