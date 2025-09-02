Singapore PM's Landmark Visit: Strengthening India-Singapore Ties

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a landmark three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with India. This visit marks a significant milestone as both nations celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Wong was warmly welcomed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary at the Delhi airport. The visit is expected to further bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between the two countries during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore in 2024.

During his visit, Prime Minister Wong, along with his high-level delegation, will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage with President Droupadi Murmu. The agenda includes reviewing multifaceted cooperation and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

