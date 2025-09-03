Trump's Approach to India: Strategic Missteps or Calculated Gamble?
An independent foreign policy analyst critiques President Trump's tariff threats against India, suggesting they may inadvertently strengthen alliances with China and Russia. The expert argues that these tensions, combined with past policy decisions, threaten to undermine crucial US-India ties in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
- Country:
- United States
An independent foreign policy analyst has cast a critical eye on President Donald Trump's handling of US-India relations, warning that recent trade disputes could weaken what is seen as a pivotal partnership in the 21st century. The escalating tensions have sparked concerns among experts about potential global ramifications.
Edward Price, an adjunct professor at New York University and independent analyst, condemned Trump's tariff threats as evidencing a lack of understanding of economics and statecraft. Price argued that these actions are strategically counterproductive, potentially nudging India towards China and Russia—an outcome contrary to US foreign policy goals.
India's tariff policies, deemed justified by its developing economy status, have been met with criticism from Trump, despite his positive assertions of diplomatic relations. Price noted that historical non-alignment tendencies in India's foreign policy mean it is likely to continue exploring diverse international relationships, possibly undermining anticipated US-India collaborations if the current trajectory persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- trade
- tariffs
- China
- Russia
- foreign policy
- partnership
- economics
- alliances
ALSO READ
China Flexes Military Muscle in Monumental Parade
Trump Accuses Xi of Anti-U.S. Conspiracy at China's Grand Military Parade
China’s Bold Display at Military Parade Amid Calls for Global Peace
Unveiling Power: China's Military Parade Showcases Advanced Weaponry and Diplomatic Might
Drone Crash Causes Train Delays in Russia's Rostov Region