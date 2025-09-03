Trump's Approach to India: Strategic Missteps or Calculated Gamble?

An independent foreign policy analyst has cast a critical eye on President Donald Trump's handling of US-India relations, warning that recent trade disputes could weaken what is seen as a pivotal partnership in the 21st century. The escalating tensions have sparked concerns among experts about potential global ramifications.

Edward Price, an adjunct professor at New York University and independent analyst, condemned Trump's tariff threats as evidencing a lack of understanding of economics and statecraft. Price argued that these actions are strategically counterproductive, potentially nudging India towards China and Russia—an outcome contrary to US foreign policy goals.

India's tariff policies, deemed justified by its developing economy status, have been met with criticism from Trump, despite his positive assertions of diplomatic relations. Price noted that historical non-alignment tendencies in India's foreign policy mean it is likely to continue exploring diverse international relationships, possibly undermining anticipated US-India collaborations if the current trajectory persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)