Southern Punjab Battles Rising Floodwaters Amidst Crisis

The southern region of Punjab in Pakistan is encountering a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, marked by historic flood levels that have submerged hundreds of villages, displacing thousands of families. Despite early alerts issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the response on the ground is under fire for being sluggish and falling short, with many stranded and deprived of basic necessities, as per reports from Dawn. In the Multan division alone, over 529,000 individuals, including more than 350,000 from Multan district, have been evacuated, while areas such as Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, and Muzaffargarh have witnessed large-scale evacuations too. Initial relief camps established by authorities were 25, later increased to 90, yet numerous flood victims report receiving minimal support. At Head Muhammadwala, more than 250 families are residing in makeshift camps, with some surviving under open skies for days without access to food, clean water, or sanitation.

Connecting with Dawn reports, residents were compelled to abandon their belongings, lost either to destruction or theft. Official claims regarding distribution of food and animal fodder are contested, as many describe receiving rice twice in two days, with no fodder for their livestock. At a Basic Health Unit (BHU), it was noted that just two washrooms catered to over 2,000 people, raising health concerns as children fell ill from tainted water sources. In Shujaabad and Jalalpur, allegations arose of police and administration exerting pressure on residents to vacate their homes, including threats of arson, according to one resident's account. The lack of electricity and rampant mosquitoes further exacerbate conditions within the camps.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan embarked on a visit to the flood-impacted areas to evaluate the relief measures in place, however, the destructiveness of the floods continues to rise. In regions like Burewala and Sahoka, road breaches have isolated villages, forcing inhabitants to resort to makeshift boats. Reports by Dawn highlight that agricultural devastation is increasing, with several thousand acres of rice, cotton, and maize lost. In Kamalia, over 80 villages are reported as submerged, resulting in the evacuation of 60,000 individuals. Although rescue teams are facilitating the relocation of livestock and offering limited medical assistance, urgent and united relief efforts are crucial as communities endure rising floodwaters and appeal for immediate action to avert further hardship. (ANI)