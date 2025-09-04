Left Menu

EFSAS Launches in Srinagar with a Clear Focus on Combating Terrorism and Indo-Pak Relations

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has commenced operations in Srinagar, focusing on terrorism and Indo-Pak relations. Director Junaid Qureshi emphasizes India's legal claim to J&K, critiques Pakistan's military threats, and highlights the need for youth engagement and foundational research to counter terrorism.

04-09-2025
Director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), Junaid Qureshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has initiated its operations in Srinagar, with Director Junaid Qureshi underscoring the think tank's commitment to tackling terrorism, Indo-Pakistan relations, and the complex dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi highlighted the think tank's 12-year focus on these issues, particularly emphasizing the need for foundational research and youth involvement. He remarked on the confusion among today's youth, stressing the urgency of building a data-driven national narrative to address terrorism effectively.

In an exclusive interview, Qureshi criticized Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir over nuclear threats, labeling them as reckless. He argued that such statements exceeded military authority, asserting that nuclear decisions rest with the civilian government. He also explored US-Pakistan ties, suggesting US interests drive diplomatic engagement, potentially heightening regional tensions.

