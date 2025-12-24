Jammu and Kashmir Congress Protests Against Minority Violence in Bangladesh

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress staged a protest on Wednesday, targeting violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticising the Indian government's inaction.

Led by working president Raman Bhalla, the protest saw party members rally in Jammu, demanding swift and decisive measures to protect minority Hindus facing continuous attacks.

The protest called for diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh and emphasized opening borders for Hindu asylum seekers, alongside calls for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India.