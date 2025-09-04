In a fervent response to Europe's sanctions strategy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized measures aimed at Moscow's economic partners, primarily targeting India and China. He stressed that these actions echo a colonial mindset and cautioned about the potential political backlash for countries with sensitive historical contexts.

During a media interaction after his recent China visit, Putin argued that using punitive terms can destabilize political figures in these nations. He emphasized the need for diplomacy and pledged optimism about eventually resuming normal political dialogue.

Putin dismissed the ongoing Ukraine conflict as merely a pretext for the West's broader sanctions and tariffs. He pointed out that many imposed restrictions serve unrelated political or economic agendas, citing the US's actions against India and China as examples of undue economic imbalances.