Left Menu

Putin Condemns Europe's Sanctions, Warns of Political Fallout

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Europe's sanctions targeting Moscow's partners, India and China, during a media briefing in China. He warned that such measures reflect colonial attitudes and could destabilize political leaders. Putin argues Ukraine conflict is just a pretext for broader economic sanctions against strong Russian allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:28 IST
Putin Condemns Europe's Sanctions, Warns of Political Fallout
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a fervent response to Europe's sanctions strategy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticized measures aimed at Moscow's economic partners, primarily targeting India and China. He stressed that these actions echo a colonial mindset and cautioned about the potential political backlash for countries with sensitive historical contexts.

During a media interaction after his recent China visit, Putin argued that using punitive terms can destabilize political figures in these nations. He emphasized the need for diplomacy and pledged optimism about eventually resuming normal political dialogue.

Putin dismissed the ongoing Ukraine conflict as merely a pretext for the West's broader sanctions and tariffs. He pointed out that many imposed restrictions serve unrelated political or economic agendas, citing the US's actions against India and China as examples of undue economic imbalances.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

 China
2
Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

 Global
3
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

 Global
4
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Conce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025