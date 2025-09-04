Alleged Disappearance of Baloch Students Sparks Outcry

In a deeply troubling development, four Baloch students from the Sindh Agriculture University in Tando Jam, Hyderabad, have reportedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces. The students' sudden disappearance has alarmed the academic and human rights communities, stoking fears over the pattern of enforced disappearances.

The students, who hailed from various parts of Balochistan, had recently arrived at the university for studies in the Agriculture Department. Research conducted by The Balochistan Post identifies the youths as Imran, Aftab, Mehrullah, and Shoaib, whose families have yet to receive any information regarding their loved ones' status or location.

Activists and rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned the practice of enforced disappearances, particularly among young Baloch citizens. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan warns that the lack of accountability perpetuates a climate of mistrust, urging immediate action from state authorities to address this pressing human rights crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)