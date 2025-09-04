India-Singapore Joint Efforts to Combat Terrorism
During a press conference, Prime Minister Modi thanked Singapore's Prime Minister for supporting India after the Pahalgam terror incident. Modi emphasized the shared responsibility of humanitarian nations in fighting terrorism, while underscoring the depth of India-Singapore ties extending beyond diplomacy, centered on peace and mutual progress.
At a joint press conference, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for his support following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He stressed the mutual concerns both nations have regarding terrorism and underscored the responsibility of all humanitarian countries to combat this global menace.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between India and Singapore, which transcends traditional diplomacy. 'Our partnership is driven by shared values and mutual interests, aiming for peace, progress, and prosperity,' he stated, underscoring the significance of this alliance.
The visit of an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Singapore, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, further reinforced India's stance on terrorism, marking a new strategic normal. They discussed India's robust approach against terrorism, ensuring no tolerance for nuclear threats and identifying both governments and terrorist masterminds as equal adversaries.
