Taiwan Raises Alarms Over China's Oil Rig Expansion Near Dongsha Island

Taiwan has voiced strong concerns over China's deployment of offshore oil rigs near Dongsha Island, calling it a violation of international law. The move is part of Beijing's 'grey zone' strategy, posing threats to regional security. Taipei plans to bolster cooperation with regional partners to counteract China's actions.

  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Presidential Office has expressed grave concerns over China's recent deployment of oil rigs close to Dongsha Island, asserting that these actions violate international maritime law and threaten regional stability.

Karen Kuo, spokesperson for the Presidential Office, emphasized that the installation of oil and gas platforms by China within the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan contravenes the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Kuo stated this undermines established international legal norms and diminishes regional trust.

In response, Taiwan plans a thorough risk assessment and aims to bolster cooperation with regional partners to formulate a coordinated response. The Taiwanese government considers these actions part of a broader pattern of Chinese expansionism in disputed waters and is committed to safeguarding national interests and regional peace, according to Taiwan News.

