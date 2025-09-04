Left Menu

Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

Economist Maurice Obstfeld has expressed concerns regarding the 2025 South Korea-US trade agreement, criticizing its ambiguous details and potential economic impacts. Obstfeld cautioned against new US demands, highlighted differences in negotiation approaches, and emphasized Korea's trade relations with China and potential CPTPP membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:14 IST
Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal
Maurice Obstfeld, a renowned economist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley (Photo/Peterson Institute for International Economics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Maurice Obstfeld, economist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, has voiced significant concerns over the 2025 South Korea-US trade agreement, highlighting 'uncertainties' in its current form. Under this agreement, South Korean goods are set to face a 15% tariff, while US exports remain duty-free, according to the Maeil Business Newspaper.

During a press conference at the 2025 G20 Global Financial Stability Conference in Korea, Obstfeld stated that the agreement might be interpreted differently by each country involved. He lamented the lack of specificity on profit-sharing and investment responsibilities, warning that the US might impose new demands if trade conditions remain unsatisfactory.

Obstfeld contrasted the past US administration's negotiating methods under Donald Trump with the current approach, noting disparities in reliability. Additionally, he discussed the potential impacts of US tariff policies on exchange rates and emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic trade relations with China. Obstfeld recommends South Korea consider joining the CPTPP to buffer against potential US trade reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

 India
2
Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

 India
3
Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold local body polls using ballot papers instead of EVMs: Minister.

Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold loc...

 India
4
Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025