UK and UN Bolster Aid for Flood-Stricken Pakistan

In the wake of severe flooding across Pakistan's northern regions and Punjab, the United Kingdom and the United Nations have ramped up their humanitarian aid efforts. The UK announced an additional £1.2 million to bolster the country's coordinated response and preparations in Sindh, amid threats of further flooding, as reported by Dawn.

According to the British High Commission, this new funding takes the UK's humanitarian contribution to £2.53 million, aimed at offering life-saving assistance to over 400,000 affected individuals. The aid will be funneled through various non-governmental organizations to enhance early warning systems and ensure community readiness through essential supplies and livestock protection measures.

'Sindh is in a critical window to prepare and reduce the impact of the upcoming floods,' British High Commissioner Jane Marriott stated, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness of preventative measures. Meanwhile, the UN has pledged additional support, with USD 600,000 allocated from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund, aiding relief efforts in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The UN and Pakistani authorities continue to assess the flood's humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)