Tensions Escalate: Zelenskyy Labels Pipeline Strikes as 'Sanctions'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy justified attacks on a Russian pipeline, calling them 'sanctions'. These strikes, impacting Hungary and Slovakia's energy security, have prompted reactions from European leaders and demands for action from the European Commission. The controversy exemplifies complex geopolitical dynamics in Eastern Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:49 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defended his nation's strikes on a critical Russian pipeline, categorizing the actions as a form of 'sanctions' against Russia, according to RT. These actions have disturbed energy flows to Hungary and Slovakia, two nations deeply reliant on the pipeline for oil supplies.

In a recent press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy clarified that the disruptions serve to 'reduce possibilities' for Hungary and Slovakia to procure oil. Tensions heightened as former US President Donald Trump criticized Western Europe's ongoing purchase of Russian oil, pressing for stronger deterrents.

In response, Hungary and Slovakia have implored the European Commission to intervene, stressing the vital importance of the Druzhba pipeline for their energy security. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced plans to expedite a joint pipeline project with Serbia amid these concerns. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also indicated potential retaliatory measures against Ukraine, underscoring the growing discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

