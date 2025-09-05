India Addresses Anti-Immigrant Protests in Australia: Strengthening Ties Amidst Challenges

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated the Indian government's dedication to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens overseas, in light of recent anti-immigrant protests across several Australian cities on August 31. During the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India's High Commissions and Consulate Generals have been in continuous dialogue with the Australian government and Indian community members regarding the issue. Prior to the protests, India's concerns were conveyed to the Australian authorities.

The Australian government formally responded, acknowledging the potential impact of the protests on Australia's diverse communities. Politicians from both the government and opposition in Australia have expressed support for the nation's multicultural identity, recognizing the significant contributions of the Indian Australian community. Jaiswal stressed India's belief that diversity is a strength, highlighting the crucial role of people-to-people ties in the comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia.

Approximately 15,000 individuals participated in the 'March for Australia' rally in Sydney, with similar demonstrations occurring in Melbourne and Adelaide. On Monday, Australian leaders condemned the protests as racist, expressing concerns over the involvement of neo-Nazi groups. The government is committed to maintaining a dialogue with the Indian diaspora and the Australian government to ensure the well-being of all Indians abroad.