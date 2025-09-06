India's Unique Role in Mediating Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Insights from Terril Jones

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Terril Jones, a prominent American professor and seasoned journalist, emphasized India's unique diplomatic standing that could pave the way for resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite concerted efforts by the United States, led by President Zelenskyy and a resistant President Putin, India might hold the key to fostering dialogue.

Jones pointed out that the United States has been able to communicate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though the dialogues remain less than ideal. He noted President Putin's notorious stubbornness, highlighting India's distinct position as a potential mediator capable of engaging both leaders effectively.

Drawing parallels with historical diplomatic attempts, Jones mentioned former US President Trump's overambitious expectations from direct summits, such as the unsuccessful Alaska summit, and his face-to-face negotiations approach. Jones underscored the importance of traditional, tiered diplomatic discussions, often absent in Trump's meetings with leaders like North Korea's Kim Jong Un, where results were elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)