Left Menu

PTI Boycotts National Assembly, Backs Shutter-Down Strike in Balochistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues political protests by boycotting the National Assembly and supporting a September 8 shutter-down strike in Balochistan. This follows the disqualification of key PTI leaders and escalating tensions after protests against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan turned violent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:54 IST
PTI Boycotts National Assembly, Backs Shutter-Down Strike in Balochistan
Representational Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday escalated its protests by boycotting the National Assembly proceedings, while voicing support for a September 8 shutter-down strike called by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), as reported by Dawn.

The boycott is part of ongoing tensions that arose after the disqualification of key PTI leaders last month. In response, PTI organized a 'people's assembly' outside Parliament, demanding judiciary intervention to address appeals challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The amendment was criticized by PTI as a tool against judicial independence.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and other PTI leaders condemned the legislature for inaction and voiced ongoing demands, including halting Afghan refugee repatriation. These actions are set against a backdrop of disqualifications tied to violent protests on May 9, which erupted after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025