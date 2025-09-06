Left Menu

Modi and Macron Strengthen India-France Ties Amid Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral cooperation and efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. They reaffirmed commitments to enhance the India-France Strategic Partnership and promote global peace. Modi invited Macron to the AI Impact Summit in India, focusing on continued diplomatic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:11 IST
Modi and Macron Strengthen India-France Ties Amid Global Challenges
PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephone dialogue on Saturday, assessing progress in India-France bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including economics, defence, science, technology, and space.

Both leaders reiterated their dedication to reinforcing the India-France Strategic Partnership, aligning with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and regional cooperation strategies. They also discussed international issues, emphasizing the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and global stability.

Modi expressed gratitude to Macron for accepting the AI Impact Summit invitation in India, signifying strengthened diplomatic ties. The conversation followed Macron's announcement of a 'reassurance force' in Ukraine, underscoring collaborative peace efforts.

TRENDING

1
India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

 India
3
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
4
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025