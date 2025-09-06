Modi and Macron Strengthen India-France Ties Amid Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephone dialogue on Saturday, assessing progress in India-France bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including economics, defence, science, technology, and space.

Both leaders reiterated their dedication to reinforcing the India-France Strategic Partnership, aligning with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and regional cooperation strategies. They also discussed international issues, emphasizing the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and global stability.

Modi expressed gratitude to Macron for accepting the AI Impact Summit invitation in India, signifying strengthened diplomatic ties. The conversation followed Macron's announcement of a 'reassurance force' in Ukraine, underscoring collaborative peace efforts.