UAE Reaffirms Support for Egypt and Palestinian Rights Amidst Tensions

The UAE has expressed unwavering support for Egypt, recognizing its efforts to aid the Palestinian people. Abu Dhabi authorities have vehemently condemned remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advocating for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that such actions blatantly violate international law and United Nations resolutions. The statement underscored the Palestinians' inalienable right to remain in their homeland and pursue the creation of their independent state.

Emphasizing the necessity for regional stability, the UAE reiterated that peace hinges on a two-state solution and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian nation, in line with UN resolutions and international legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)