Bhutan PM Embraces India's Rich Philosophical and Spiritual Heritage

During an official visit to India, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife visited Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and praised ancient learning at Nalanda. PM Narendra Modi lauded the spiritual links driving the global inspiration from Lord Ram's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the global influence of Lord Ram's ideals, following a visit by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Modi shared his sentiments on X, highlighting the spiritual strength drawn from these timeless teachings.

As part of his official visit to India, Tobgay, accompanied by his spouse Aum Tashi Doma, engaged in prayers and rituals at the temple on Friday. The couple was warmly welcomed by Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi at the airport, who represented the state government and acknowledged the enduring ties between India and Bhutan.

Tobgay's visit to India aligns with the emphasis on shared cultural and spiritual heritage. He also spoke at Nalanda University, reinforcing the significance of the ancient 'Nalanda spirit' and Bhutan's role in its propagation and appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

