EU Political & Security Delegation to Visit India for Strategic Talks

The European Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC) is visiting India from September 10-14 to hold strategic talks with Indian officials and other key stakeholders. This visit aims to assess policy priorities and explore cooperation avenues ahead of the upcoming EU-India Summit.

The European Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC) is set to visit India from September 10 to 14, marking a significant occasion as this will be their first visit to the country. This delegation, composed of Chair Ambassador Delphine Pronk and 27 ambassadors from EU member states, plans to hold strategic discussions with high-level Indian government officials, representatives from the private defense sector, civil society organizations, and prominent think tanks.

The primary goal of this visit is to assess current policy priorities and explore future avenues for enhancing cooperation on critical foreign policy matters, especially as both regions prepare for the forthcoming EU-India Summit. During her announcement of the visit, PSC Chair Delphine Pronk emphasized the importance of collaboration with India in areas such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, and defense industry cooperation.

Noting the volatile global geopolitical and economic landscape, Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, reiterated the shared values and interests that unite the EU and India. He highlighted the strategic partnership's potential to contribute to public prosperity and global security. This visit underscores the EU's commitment to strengthening ties with India, building on recent developments like the EU College of Commissioners' February visit and the June EU-India Strategic Dialogue. Both parties are also aiming to finalize a free trade agreement by the end of 2025, further solidifying these critical ties.

