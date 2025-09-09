Left Menu

Italy and India Strengthen Naval Partnerships in Strategic Waters

The Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio and the Indian Navy's INS Surat conducted joint exercises in the Indian Ocean under the EU's Naval Operation ASPIDES. These exercises aimed to enhance interoperability, improve naval ties, and highlight a commitment to maritime security in pivotal sea lanes.

Italian Navy's Caio Duilio conducts passage exercise with INS Surat in Indian Ocean (Photo/EUNAVFOR ASPIDES). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride towards bolstering maritime security, the Italian Navy's ITS Caio Duilio participated in a passage exercise with the Indian Navy's INS Surat. This operation, under the European Union's Naval Operation ASPIDES, was led by Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo and marked the first collaborative naval exercise between the EU and Indian forces.

This joint exercise emphasizes a mutual commitment to safeguarding critical sea lanes, including the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, aligning with Operation ASPIDES' objectives. The activities included tactical drills, data exchanges, and flight operations, improving both operational readiness and international naval cooperation.

Rear Admiral Quondamatteo highlighted this cooperation as essential for ensuring collective security and supporting the flow of commerce between Europe and the Indo-Pacific. The collaboration underscores the importance of unity in maintaining stability and peace across vital maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

